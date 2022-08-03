Camden Capital LLC Has $910,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $178.60. 6,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

