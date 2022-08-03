Camden Capital LLC Has $979,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,938,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,956,000 after buying an additional 629,220 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

O stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,204. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

