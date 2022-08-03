Camden Capital LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.37. 29,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.94. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

