Camden Capital LLC Purchases 687 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

