Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Hold

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWIR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.59. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 415,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

