Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.09.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

