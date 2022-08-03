Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 31,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 26,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,775. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

