Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

