Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cancom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
OTCMKTS CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Cancom has a 1-year low of $65.59 and a 1-year high of $66.12.
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
