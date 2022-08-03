Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cango by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.
Cango Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
Cango Company Profile
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.