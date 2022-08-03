Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cango by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Cango Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.88 million. Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

