Capco Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 2.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,306. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.