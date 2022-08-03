Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,202. The company has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

