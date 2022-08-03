Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Cardlytics Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $128.53. The company has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,190.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,275 shares of company stock worth $1,202,223. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 138,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.



