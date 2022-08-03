CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 4.2 %

MTBC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,574. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.18. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

