CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

A number of research firms have commented on MTBC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

