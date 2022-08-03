CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

CTRE stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.