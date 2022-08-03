CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CTRE stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
