Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE CSL opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $297.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

