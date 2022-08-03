Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 210.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $356,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

