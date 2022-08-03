Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 6,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 105,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $543.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

