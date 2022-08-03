Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

