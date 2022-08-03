Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.
Cashaa Coin Profile
Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cashaa Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.
