Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CRYPTO:CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.