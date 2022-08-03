Castweet (CTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $648.00

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $24,993.17 and $648.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00240668 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Castweet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

