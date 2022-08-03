Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

