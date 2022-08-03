Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.03. 85,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,583. The stock has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

