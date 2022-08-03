CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,418,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.