CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CBRE stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.