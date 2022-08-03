Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 706,326 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $64,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.04. 5,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,054. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

