Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.36% of FirstEnergy worth $95,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE FE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

