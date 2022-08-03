Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $58,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after purchasing an additional 333,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,624. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $13.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

