Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 192,800 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 600,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.