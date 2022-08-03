Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $320.08 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,629 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 4.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $320,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. 18,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 55.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

