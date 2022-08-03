Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,828 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.34% of Ventas worth $84,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity

Ventas Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. 6,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,506. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 461.55%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

