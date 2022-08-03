Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413,790 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up 2.0% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.81% of Camden Property Trust worth $143,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $125.17 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

