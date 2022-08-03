Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,529 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $29,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after purchasing an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.