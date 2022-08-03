Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,920 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.