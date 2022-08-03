Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $37,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. 9,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

