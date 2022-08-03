Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 344,541 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,541 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.6% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $112,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $265.82. 9,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,796. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $247.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

