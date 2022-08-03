CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,653,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 291,820 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,465,000.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $10.12.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

