Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Celanese Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.16%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.