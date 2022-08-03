Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 231.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 32.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 12.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.