Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 33.5% in July

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.51. 394,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,102. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

