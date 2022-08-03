Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion. Celestica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

CLS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,115. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

