Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF stock opened at 70.00 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12 month low of 70.00 and a 12 month high of 70.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 70.31.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Featured Stories

