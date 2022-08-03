CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance
CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 657,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 253,982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.