CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.39 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 88,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 657,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 253,982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,707,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 102,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

