CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.37-1.39 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

