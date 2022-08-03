Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-$4.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.29.

Centerspace stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 60,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,111. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $74.99 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -470.97%.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Centerspace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Centerspace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Centerspace by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

