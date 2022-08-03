Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,758 shares of company stock worth $48,303 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.