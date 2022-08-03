Centrifuge Price Up 9% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $92.63 million and approximately $203,056.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00624533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035525 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

