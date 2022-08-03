Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTY opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.73. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

