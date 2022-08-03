Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 16,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,315. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.